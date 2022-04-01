Benelli Introduces 2022 Leoncino 800 Trail With Minor Refinements

Benelli has unveiled the 2022 Leoncino 800 Trail, which features small changes and enhancements, the most notable of which are revisions to the 800cc engine. As a result, the updated model benefits from better performance and enhancements to prior versions' features.

Benelli debuted new displacements in its Leoncino range of retro-style roadsters at EICMA 2021, including 125cc, 250cc, 500cc, and 800cc, with the latter being the brand's top model. The Benelli Leoncino 800 also comes in a Trail version, which features an elevated dual exhaust system, a 19-inch front tire, as well as a license plate holder and flat-track racing-inspired side plate.

Benelli's class-leading engine lies at the heart of the new bike. The 754cc liquid-cooled four-stroke twin-cylinder engine produces 76.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 49 ft-lbs of torque at 6,500 rpm. It has dual overhead camshaft timing, four valves per cylinder, and a throttle body with a double 43 mm diameter. It also sports a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

The Leoncino 800's recognizable steel trellis frame has been updated and strengthened to better suit its new engine and performance, and is same in the Trail and on the standard versions. Suspension has been improved as well. It sports a beefy inverted fork with 50mm stanchions and a travel of 148mm (140mm in the Standard version). The rear monoshock travels up to 140mm, leaving the seat at an 834mm height from the ground.

It also comes with knobby dual-purpose tires, 120/70 19" in front and 170/60 17" in back, which are the only differences between the Trail and Standard models. The front brakes consist of a dual 320 mm setup with radially mounted calipers, while the rear brakes are a 260 mm diameter disc with a double-piston caliper. The TFT screen and the headlamp situated right above the full-LED front light further add to the bike's premium appeal.

In terms of cost and availability, the Leoncino 800 Trail will be available in grey, brown, and green colors from April 2022 at all authorized Benelli dealers in Italy. Following that, other parts of Europe are expected to follow suit. The new Leoncino 800 Trail costs €8,590, which is roughly $9,535 USD. In the meantime, a detuned A2 version is offered for €8,290, or $9,202 USD. If Benelli could introduce the Leoncino 800 Trail, as well as the other varieties, to its North American lineup, that would be fantastic.

