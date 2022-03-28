Dr. Raymond Rossi, MotoAmerica's Medical Director from the series' start in 2015, died on Tuesday, March 22 in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Rossi was 67 years old when he died.

Rossi was a familiar face in the paddock when MotoAmerica racers were hurt or required basic medical attention while on the circuit. Rossi was an FIM qualified medical officer and served as the FIM Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for FIM World Superbike and MotoGP events in the United States, in addition to assisting MotoAmerica's racers. Rossi received his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed his sports medicine rotations at Gem City Bone and Joint, which was owned and run by the late Dr. David Kieffer.

Rossi established his own practice in Colorado prior to working in his first love, motorcycle racing. He also worked as a physician for the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, where he treated rodeo athletes, and as the medical director at Pikes Peak International Raceway and Miller Motorsports Park.

“I have been committed to motorcycle medical care for over 20 years,” Rossi stated in a MotoAmerica press release when he was introduced as the racing series’ medical director. “It is a privilege to be given an opportunity to serve this very noble group of athletes. It will be my goal to bring the highest level of medical care to the MotoAmerica riders, both trackside and in the paddock. I am grateful to be a part of a new direction for American road racing led by KRAVE, and I applaud their vision.”

Wayne Rainey, President of MotoAmerica, expressed his sympathies to Dr. Rossi’s passing stating, “It was essential for us to have a medical director when we started MotoAmerica and Dr. Rossi was the perfect choice. He served our series well, giving our racers a doctor they knew and trusted. His passing saddens us, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.” Rossi is survived by his wife, Loris Smith, of Greenwood Village, Colorado; and daughter, Shelby Ray Rossi, of Laguna Beach, California.