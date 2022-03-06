In almost any race, fast pit stops can turn the tide and make or break the outcome for a team. No matter the series, it won’t matter if a team has the fastest racer out on track if he doesn’t have the crew to back him up. Consistency is also key when it comes to pit stops, and it’s often the teams that produce the fastest and most consistent pits that get an edge over the competition.

As such, MotoAmerica will be hosting the inaugural Pit Lane Challenge. The event will be held at 4:45 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, a day before the Daytona 200 kicks off (March 12, 2022). The teams that can be the fastest for the longest on Friday will get from a prize pool that adds up to $16,000 USD.

Pit crews will have to change both wheels, simulate filling the motorcycle with gas, and push it across the timing strip in order to see who is the fastest. Any mistake on their part that’s not up to standard will net them a disqualification. It doesn’t matter how fast you are if you can’t get it right!

The challenge will take place at Victory Lane, and will give spectators the chance to get an up-close look at what goes into a winning Daytona 200 pit stop. The winning team will not only get bragging rights and a morale boost prior to the actual race, but also $7,500 USD plus $1,000 USD worth of VP Fuel. Second-best gets $5,000 USD while the third-placers get $3,500 USD.

“I think the Pit Lane Challenge will be a lot of fun to watch,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Pit stops in the Daytona 200 are an integral part of the race and can certainly determine the outcome. It’s definitely a pressure situation at the highest level. The Pit Lane Challenge adds another element to the weekend. We appreciate the support from the companies that are providing the purse for this event, and we look forward to finding out who claims the honor of Pit Lane Challenge Champion for 2022.”

MotoAmerica would like to thank the following sponsors for their support of the inaugural Pit Lane Challenge: Dunlop, Pirelli, Bridgestone, San Jose BMW, Millennium Technologies, Yoshimura, Parts Unlimited, VP Racing, Mission Foods, and COATZYMOTO/LATIN WE.