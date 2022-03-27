Giving to charity isn’t totally thankless. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) had a great run this year raising $30-million USD for men’s health and it is giving back to the guys that have given the most, at least in Wollongong, Australia. MCNews Australia had the photos for the awarding ceremony in the land down under.

For DGR 2021, the second and third highest fundraisers for the event were handed the keys to a Triumph Bobber and Triumph Bonneville T120. Over 900 cities participated in the event, and it’s amazing how the second and third fundraisers hail from Wollongong, Australia. Mark Hawwa, DGR’s founder states:

“What a fantastic day down here in Wollongong with City Coast Motorcycles giving away two new Triumphs – a Bobber and a Bonneville T120 – to Phill and Ermond for being the two highest fundraisers in Australia and two of the three highest fundraisers globally. It shows just how well Wollongong punches above its weight in regard to the riding community, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and people helping other men in need.”

The world’s second-highest fundraiser for DGR 2021 was Phil Critcher, and he went home in a Triumph Bobber with a Matt Storm/Matt ironstone colorway. He raised a staggering $38,308 AUD, which is the equivalent of about $28,800 USD. Not far behind, Ermond Morelli’s $37,756 AUD (about $28,400 USD) got him a Triumph T120. Both winners also walked away with a Hedon helmet and prize plaque for the achievement.

The top fundraiser for 2021 went to Joe Mancinelli of Hamilton, Canada, and he was able to raise about $95,600 CAD, or the equivalent of a whopping $76,000 USD and some change. He received a Triumph Thruxton RS for the honor of being the highest-grossing fundraiser.

Phil and Ermond, the second and third highest-grossers respectively, have been participating in the DGR since 2018, riding with their team of four called the FCs, or (Four Cure). Since joining, the group has grown to seven-strong, and they’re the third-highest fundraising team in the world.

The city of Wollongong is one of the world’s most generous cities in DGR, raising $350,000 AUD (about $260,000 USD) for men’s health and ahead of other major cities like London and New York.

Stay tuned for 2022’s DGR happening later in the year. Registration open on March 28, 2022, and the ride kicks off on Sunday, May 22 of this year.