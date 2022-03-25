Australian electric motorbike startup Savic has been on a roll lately. After securing funding and launching a lifestyle clothing line, the brand introduced a new state-of-the-art bike configurator on its new website. The digital bike builder may put the design pencil in the customer’s hand, but the C-Series electric motorcycle remains aesthetically pleasing in standard form.

Due to the classic café racer silhouette, simple lines, and minimalist livery, the C-Series appeals to both nostalgic old-timers and young urbanites. Now, we can include an additional group in that fanbase thanks to the C-Series winning the Victorian Premier's Design Award in 2022.

“Design is about finding new, innovative, and more sustainable ways of doing things,” explained Victoria’s Minister of Creative Industries Danny Pearson. “This year’s winners demonstrate the impact of the Victorian design sector, creating jobs across the state and touching all of our lives."

The startup announced that it would move the C-Series line into production after securing $1.14M AUD ($855,000 USD) in October, 2021. The majority of those funds come by way of the federally-funded Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre program, which should help the company with hiring new employees as it ramps up production.

Aside from its economic and social impact, the Savic C-Series also had to meet the Victorian Premier’s Design Award’s criteria for the design process, innovation, impact, and excellence. Combining café racers of yore with the latest electric powertrain and chassis technology has been a major hit with the motorcycling community and it’s refreshing to see organizations outside the industry recognize the C-Series' potential impact.

Savic currently offers pre-orders for the Alpha and Delta variants of its C-Series bike. In Alpha trim, the electric motorcycle nets more than 124 miles of range and recharges in 4.5 hours. The entry-level Delta reduces those wait times to 3.8 hours, but it also reduces range to 93 miles. At $19,990 for the Delta and $26,990 for the Alpha, the C-Series is poised to bring an exciting new era to the Australian motorcycle industry.

With the Victorian Premier's Design Award in its back pocket, Savic continues to roll in 2022. Hopefully, we’ll see the C-Series roll out later this year as well.