If you’ll recall, BRP purchased Alta’s assets in 2019, and stated at that time that it had no intent to revive that brand. Have you been wondering how that intellectual property might pop up again in the future?

We had the chance to wonder what was under the plastics in the electric concepts that Can-Am unveiled later on in 2019. By March, 2021, BRP made the bold statement that it would introduce electric vehicles across all of its different product lines by 2026. Would any of these forthcoming models build upon what was learned from Alta?

That’s not clear at this point. What we can tell you, though, is that the Can-Am brand is turning 50 years old—and also, it’s going to be completely electric. Parent company BRP made this announcement on March 25, 2022—at the same time it announced a brand-new family of two-wheeled electric motorcycles.

In the teaser image and video, you can see shadowy, partial silhouettes of three bikes. There are no details available just yet, other than that the planned release for the first new electric bikes in Can-Am's lineup will happen sometime in mid-2024. That is, of course, if all goes according to plan, and things like supply chain issues don’t continue to disrupt vehicle production across multiple industries.

"With the motorcycle industry shifting to electric, we saw an opportunity to reclaim our motorcycle heritage and to re-enter the market. This new product category is extremely important to us, and we are thrilled that Can-Am motorcycles are the first EV models in BRP's electric lineup to be confirmed to consumers,” BRP president and CEO José Boisjoli said in a statement.

Many of us have very fond memories of riding the early dirt bike models, and now we look forward to building on the rich history of the Can-Am brand to inspire and impress a new generation of motorcyclists and electric vehicle enthusiasts,” he concluded.

There’s a little over two years between now and mid-2024, so hopefully we’ll get a few more details in between now and then to contemplate. In any case, we’re looking forward to seeing where Can-Am goes with its new electric motorbike lineup.