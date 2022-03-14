Going on an adventurous, multi-day-long ride can be quite a challenge when it comes to picking out your riding gear. I experienced this firsthand, when I put too much faith in the weather forecast being sunny for the duration of my trip, only to be greeted by torrential downpours in the middle of my journey, and being stuck with nothing but a mesh jacket. Needless to say, it was full of shivering, teeth chattering, and swearing.

Perhaps, had I come across a versatile jack(et) of all trades like Büse’s new Travel Pro, I would’ve had a better time. Adventure jackets certainly aren’t everyone’s style (I’m looking at you, cafe racer and scrambler hipsters), but they certainly have their benefits, especially on longer rides in unpredictable weather. The German gear maker has released the new touring jacket specifically to satisfy the needs to those looking for a nice, do-it-all jacket that doesn’t compromise safety.

The Travel Pro can just as easily and comfortably be worn on or off the bike. Say, you ride to the mountains, set up a campsite and explore the trails on foot. You can simply remove the protectors and use the jacket as a standard hiking sweater or windbreaker. Büse’s modular design consists of four parts, the first of which is the outer shell which is made out of a breathable yet abrasion-resistant Tactel fabric. The next is a detachable collar that doubles as a windbreaker, while a separate comfort collar keeps you warm in colder weather.

Thirdly, comfort and practicality are assured by several vents on the chest area, sleeves, and back for warmer days. When temperatures drop, these can be closed up to keep you warm. The jacket is secured nice and tight via multiple adjustment points at the waist and sleeves. The Travel Pro features a total of ten pockets for utmost practicality, so be sure to remember what you put in each pocket, so you don’t end up misplacing your keys, wallet, or phone. Specifically, there’s a large back pocket, three inner pockets, two zipped pockets on the side, as well a bunch of others on the front and sleeves.

Last but definitely not least is protection. The Travel Pro comes with standard protectors on the shoulders and elbows. A back protector and chest guards can also be fitted into pockets designed to specifically accommodate them. Additionally, reflective elements keep you visible to other road users at night or in gloomy weather. A removable Humax membrane provides waterproofing and windproofing, while a quilted inner liner, also removable, keeps you warm in the cold. All these features contribute to keeping you relaxed and focused for a safer ride.

Büse is offering the Travel Pro in two color options consisting of black/ yellow and black/ light gray. Sizing ranges from 28 all the way to 32 for short sizes, and 48 to 64 for standard sizes. Pricing for the Travel Pro touring jacket is at 379.95 Euros, translating to around $429 USD. International shipping options are available for an added cost.