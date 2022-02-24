Yamaha is welcoming the 2022 riding season with a new event dedicated to ADV and enduro riders, as well as die-hard off-road enthusiasts. The Off-Road Camp is slated to happen on March 19, 2022, at the Maggiora track - Pragiarolo race track. The course will be transformed into a fair grounds where people with varying levels of riding skill, as well as newcomers to the wonderful world of off-road will have a chance to get a taste of the action.

The gates to the event are set to open at 9:30 AM and run all the way until 5:30 PM. Of course, Yamaha's flagship adventure-tourer, the 2022 Ténéré 700 will be showcased, with test-drives available to those interested in the capable middleweight ADV. Yamaha's ATV lineup consisting of the beginner-friendly PW50, TTR50, and TTR125 will also be open for test rides. The best part? Entrance to the event is free for those who want to have a look around. Corresponding fees, however, may apply to those looking to participate in the challenges.

As mentioned, the event is open to individuals with varying degrees of experience. For total novices, there's an easy off-road course developed in collaboration with Di Traverso Adventouring. Designed to give first-timers a taste of the off-road environment, Yamaha-certified instructors will guide riders on the basics of off-road riding, in a flat, beginner-friendly course. Meanwhile, those with off-road experience will definitely want to try the off-road track with medium difficulty. This event will challenge riders to elevate their game, and develop their off-road riding aptitude.

For kids looking to enter the wonderful world of off-road, the Junior Moto School will also be present at the Off-Road Camp, and will set up courses designed specifically for kids to learn the basics of riding in a safe and controlled environment. Of course, folks just looking to have a great time and enjoy the sights and sounds of everything off-road are more than welcome to drop by. None other than famed trials rider Pol Tarres will be at the event to deliver a breathtaking performance aboard his now-famous Ténéré 700.

Registrations to the various events and challenges of the 2022 Yamaha Off-Road Camp are now open. Simply visit Moto.IT's page on the event, and access all the registration links to confirm your participation.