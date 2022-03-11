Suzuki kept busy in 2021, updating the Hayabusa, GSX-S1000, GSX-S1000GT, and Katana for 2022. The House of Hamamatsu’s efforts on the track were just as commendable, with the Yoshimura SERT-Suzuki team taking the title in FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC) and Joan Mir following up his 2020 championship by finishing third in the 2021 MotoGP.

Following the eventful year, Suzuki will put its wares and accomplishments on display at the 38th Osaka Motorcycle Show (March 19-21, 2022), the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show (March 25-27, 2022), and the inaugural Nagoya Motorcycle Show (April 8, 2022). In addition to the brand’s physical presence, Suzuki will also digitally broadcast its WEB Motorcycle Show 2022. The web-based event will cater to fans unable to attend trade shows and Suzuki will produce it from a separate location.

Gallery: 2022 Suzuki Motorcycle Show Lineup

7 Photos

For each show, the manufacturer will host an exhibit framed by its "Let's go on a trip." As the slogan suggests, Suzuki will showcase its long-distance tourers like the 2022 GSX-S1000GT and V-Strom 1050XT. Alongside the sport and adventure touring models, Suzuki’s will present the Hayabusa, GSX-R1000R, GSX-S1000, Katana, SV650, GSX-R125, V-Strom 650XT, V-Strom 250, Bergman 400 scooter.

Production models won’t steal all the spotlight, however, as the 2022 GSX-RR MotoGP prototype and EWC-winning Yoshimura SERT-Suzuki GSX-R1000R race bike will also be in attendance. Those planning on attending one of Japan’s 2022 motorcycle shows, will also need to adhere to the event’s COVID-19 measures.

With Suzuki finalizing its 2022 lineup in March, 2022, the firm’s range is set for the 2022 motorcycle show calendar. However, we’re hopeful that Suzuki has a trick up its sleeve for the 2023 model year. If it does, the WEB Motorcycle Show 2022 and Japanese Moto shows would be a great venue to unveil any incoming models.