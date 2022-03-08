With the rising popularity of sport-tourers, it isn’t surprising that more and more aftermarket parts and accessories are rolling out catering specifically to this segment. When it comes to long-distance riding, tires play a major role in keeping your ride safe, efficient, and enjoyable. Turkish tire maker Anlas recently released a new sport-touring tire called the Viento Turismo. Let's take a closer look.

Anlas has been in the tire game for quite some time now. The Turkish company has been making rubber for various two-wheelers, ATVs, karts, tractors, and even trailers, since 1974. It also has a number of tire offerings for performance-oriented motorcycles. The Viento Turismo is based on the company’s sportbike tire, the Viento Sport. However, unlike the Sport, which focuses on aggressive, high-speed riding, the Viento Turismo takes into account long highway stints, as well as rides in varying weather conditions.

As such, the Viento Turismo offers extended mileage thanks to a harder rubber compound, as well as enhanced wet grip thanks to a higher silica content. Because of this, the new Anlas Viento Turismo could certainly present itself as a strong alternative to the likes of the Dunlop Roadsmart IV and Michelin Road 6. Although Anlas has yet to reveal the official pricing of the new tires, it does present itself as a value-for-money offering. As such, we can expect the Viento Turismo to be priced rather competitively, especially when compared with its more well-known counterparts.

As for possible applications, the Anlas Viento Turismo tire will fit all types of street bikes ranging from 400cc all the way to 1000cc and up. For the front, two sizes are available—120/70 ZR 17 and 120/70 ZR 19 for road-focused adventure tourers. Meanwhile, Anlas offers the rear tire in a wide selection of sizes ranging from 160/60 ZR 17, like what we would find in a number of bikes in the 500cc to 650cc segment, as well as 170/60 ZR 17 and 180/55 ZR 17, for larger, more powerful bikes. Lastly, it’s also available in 190/55 ZR 17 for liter-class naked bikes and sport-touring machines.