Avon tires is an American-owned British tire supplier popular among sportbike and performance riders. Acquired by the Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, Avon tires are made in facilities in the U.K., North America, and Asia, and are distributed across numerous key markets in Europe such as Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and France. The company as a number of sportbike offerings such as the 3D Ultra Evo, and the new 3D Supersport tires.

The new 3D Supersport is the successor to the range-topping 3D Ultra Evo in Avon's hypersport lineup. It's designed specifically for performance oriented sportbikes, naked bikes, and sport-tourers, and as such, is available only in 17-inch sizes. Avon states that the 3D Supersport is predominantly a street tire, however, it also claims to offer superb levels of grip on the track. Thanks to increased silica and a dual compound construction, the 3D Supersport tire promises to deliver impressive mileage as well as loads of grip.

Similar to other performance-oriented tires in the market, the 3D Supersport features variations between the front and rear tire. Because of the added loads present at the rear, the 3D Supersport rear tire boasts a more heavy-duty compound in the middle, offering increased mileage. Meanwhile the edges feature a softer compound which promise confidence-inspiring cornering traction.

As mentioned earlier, the Avon 3D Supersport is meant for performance-oriented street bikes, and its sizing options make this evident. It's available in only one front wheel size, 120/70 ZR 17. For the rear tire, it's ideal for bikes ranging from 650cc all the way to liter-class supersports and comes in 160/60 ZR 17, 180/55/ ZR 17, 180/60 ZR 17, 190/55 ZR 17, and 200/55 ZR 17 sizing options.