Even though it’s only February, 2022, the 2020s have already felt like an absolute decade. However, the fact that we’re more than halfway through February means that April is fast approaching—and with it, the return of the Handbuilt Motorcycle Show. It’s taking place this year at the Austin American Statesman, for what its hosts at Revival Cycle hope will be the biggest, baddest, and best show yet.

The Handbuilt Moto show is currently scheduled to take place from April 8 through 10, 2022, timed to coincide with the MotoGP weekend at Circuit of the Americas. Over 150 custom bikes will be on display, for every type of moto enthusiast to enjoy. Submissions are also currently still open, so if you’d like to enter your bike for consideration, we suggest you check the link in our Sources to go do just that.

As the show enters its 7th year, it’s grown quite a bit since the beginning. The Austin American Statesman is a larger space, and the show is now scheduled to last three days. Thus, there will be an admission charge on either a full-weekend or per-day basis, as many other shows also have. Pre-order prices are $15 per day or $40 for a three-day pass, so they’re certainly not exorbitant.

Bike parking is free for this year’s show, at the TXDOT parking lot that’s directly adjacent to the show venue. It’s also a family-friendly event, and kids 12 and under get in free, so feel free to bring anyone and everyone you think would enjoy seeing a whole bunch of custom bikes in one place. Service animals are welcome, but all other animals must stay at home. Revival also plans to have food trucks on-site if you get hungry. If you’re looking to volunteer, the show is also still recruiting eager and enthusiastic people to help make the 2022 show amazing.