Since the Sardarov family gained full control of MV Agusta in 2019, the brand has become more and more ambitious. The small Italian boutique still sticks to its bread and butter with special-edition models like the Superveloce Alpine and Rush 1000 hypernaked, but the Varese firm is now branching into the ever-growing adventure space with its new Lucky Explorer 5.5 and 9.5 models.

Revealed at EICMA 2021, the Lucky Explorer Project not only represents MV Agusta’s new diverse lineup but also showcases the brand’s strategic partnerships. While the 9.5 heavy middleweight ADV is Italian through-and-through, the 5.5 is a direct result of MV’s new relationship with QJ Motors and little more than a restyled and rebranded Benelli TRK 502.

Despite the 5.5’s Chinese roots, the Lucky Explorer duo is still bringing new adventure riders and first-time MV customers to the table.

“The new Lucky Explorers that will be built here in Varese,” stated Sardarov. “(We) have already received pre-orders for 15 thousand units: in practice, two years of work. For all our models the market, in general, is receptive, we are seeing great interest from customers. And once the obstacles of the pandemic and the constraints on the supply chain have been overcome, we will be able to significantly raise our production levels."

Once production levels return to capacity, MV will be able to manufacture 9,000 units in 2022, nearly double the 5,000 units it produced in 2021. Along with the extra inventory, the brand will continue to diversify its portfolio with e-bikes, electric scooters, and lifestyle brands.

“I'm here to stay, and the goal in 2025 is to bring MV Agusta on the stock exchange,” revealed Sardarov. “A company with 350 million revenues, with an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of at least 50 million and a shareholding structure that will also involve employees.”