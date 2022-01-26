The New Tork Kratos Electric Motorcycle Finally Breaks Cover

You may have never heard of Tork Motors before. Honestly, that isn't really all too surprising, as the Indian electric mobility company seemed to have fallen off the radar in recent years. You see, in 2016, the company made some noise surrounding an upcoming all-electric two-wheeler. Back then, it would have undoubtedly been a pioneer in the performance-oriented electric motorcycle game. Today, though, is it too little too, late for Tork Motors?

Well, on January 26, 2022, Tork Motors finally pulled the covers off the Kratos, and along with it, a special, more performance-focused Kratos R. The company unveiled the bike via a livestream on its official YouTube channel, the replay of which is linked above. (You may want to skip to the 15-minute mark to actually see the start of the reveal). That being said, given the bike's price tag which adds up to about $1,500, we can't really expect a groundbreaking machine in terms of range, performance, and overall technology.

However, when looked at in the context of the Indian market, as well as that of other neighboring Asian markets, it's pretty impressive. A new Axial Flux motor and an IP67-rated lithium-ion battery pack serve as the Kratos' powertrain. The motor produces the best peak power while promising the longest in the category, according to Tork Motors, which claims an efficiency rating of 90 to 96 percent. Even more intriguing is the fact that, despite the battery pack being positioned towards the bottom of the bike to create a lower center of gravity, the Tork Kratos has a reasonable ground clearance of 165 mm.

The Axial Flux motor on the Kratos produces a maximum power output of 10 horsepower and a peak torque of 28 Nm, converting to approximately 21 ft-lbs. The bike, according to Tork Motors, can go from zero to 25 miles per hour in four seconds and reach a top speed of 60 miles per hour. As for range, both the Kratos and Kratos R are certified to return around 75 miles on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Tork Kratos R receives an upgraded powertrain, which includes a motor that produces 12 horsepower and 28 ft-lbs of maximum torque. A 4 kWh LIION 21700 cell is used in the battery setup. This higher-end Kratos can go from zero to 25 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 65 miles per hour. It's also slightly more expensive, costing the equivalent of $1,650 USD.