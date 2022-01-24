The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) is the governing body for several of the world's most renowned motorcycle racing series. The E-Xplorer series, which will debut in 2022, will have five events in urban and nature settings around the world. It's the world's first all-electric off-road motorcycle racing series, with racing venues set in the United States and Switzerland.

That said, the racing series is about to get much more thrilling, as famed Japanese racing outfit M-TEC Company Ltd, also known as Mugen, has secured a spot as a factory manufacturer in the first FIM E-Xplorer World Cup, which will take place later this year. M-TEC has a long history in racing, dating back to 1973, when Hirotoshi Honda created the company. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most successful teams in both two and four wheeled motorsport. The company was founded to develop the most competitive racing engines in Japan, and it began by tuning and manufacturing OEM parts for Hirotoshi's father's company, Honda.

M-TEC has a long history in racing, dating back to 1973, when Hirotoshi Honda created the company. Since then, it has grown to become one of the most successful teams in both two and four wheeled motorsport. The company was founded to develop the most competitive racing engines in Japan, and it began by tuning and manufacturing OEM parts for Hirotoshi's father's company, Honda. Now, with the advent of electrification well and truly here, the company has committed its resources towards the development of race-spec electric powertrains.

Commenting on the company’s entrance into the 2022 E-Xplorer series, M-TEC Managing Director, S. Katsumata stated, “We are very pleased to be registered as an Official Manufacturer of the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup.” He went on to add, "We are confident that this race will be the best place for us to apply the know-how we have gained through our participation in the Isle of Man TT-Zero class (EV-Bike class) and the ongoing development of the EV-MX E- REX bike, and to challenge ourselves further."

M-TEC's involvement in the new, fast-growing worldwide electric motorcycle series establishes a precedent for other motorcycle brands and manufacturers to follow suit. M-TEC looks to its race-winning experience in both motocross and road bikes to rise to the new challenge given by the FIM E-Xplorer World Cup after being the dominant force in electrically powered motorbikes at the Isle of Man TT Races.