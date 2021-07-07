The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) governs some of the most prestigious motorcycle race series in the sport. From MotoGP to the World Enduro Championship, from Superbike World Championship (WSBK) to MXGP, the international governing body sets the benchmark for the industry.

Among FIM’s racing series, MotoE is the only full electric motorcycle road racing championship. In the off-road world, the FIM-sanctioned E-Bike Enduro World Cup, E-XBike World Cup, and Trial-E World Cup have made some headway as well. Now, FIM will add another electric off-road race series to its name with the E-Xplorer World Cup.

Scheduled to launch in 2022, the E-Xplorer series will host five events in urban and natural environments around the globe. With provisional locations in the U.S. and Switzerland, competitors will tackle diverse terrain and conditions throughout the season. The 20-racer field will consist of 10 teams, each competing with one male and one female rider. FIM will also limit competitions to off-road motorcycles with one 100-percent electric motor and a maximum weight of 130 kg (286 pounds).

“We have seen the growing trend for electric racing and the fusion of sport and sustainability, so for us the next step was to expand that to motorcycling,” said E-Xplorer CEO Valentin Guyonnet. “In addition to creating a platform to test electric two-wheel technology, we want to challenge the current perception of motorbikes and their riders to excite the next generation, and to present a global e-mobility solution that isn’t just limited to cars.”

The head-to-head and time trial races will allow electric motorcycle manufacturers to showcase their current off-road production models. While the testing program is already underway, FIM website images hint at KTM Freeride E-XC, CAKE Kalk, and Electric Motion Escape joining the field.

However, we'll have to wait for FIM to confirm the official constructor and team lists in the coming months. For now, it’s good to see that another electric racing series is prioritizing not only speed but also sustainability.