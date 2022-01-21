If you happen to live in Germany or other nearby European countries, you may want to keep reading, as this could be your chance to win a brand spanking new Kawasaki Z650RS. Louis Moto, one of the biggest motorcycle gear distributors in Germany, is once again launching The Great Louis Game. This yearly raffle contest sees hundreds of lucky patrons walk away with awesome prizes, the grandest of which usually takes the form of a shiny new bike.

For 2022, the contest is making a comeback, with the grand prize being a brand new Kawasaki Z650RS. The new middleweight retro-style streetfighter from Kawasaki was just launched last year, and has been a highly anticipated model from the Japanese manufacturer. Now, Louis Moto makes it very easy for you to participate in the contest. All you have to do is enter your information on their official website linked in the sources below. If you’re already subscribed to Louis Moto’s newsletter, you’re automatically part of the raffle. If not, then get yourself a subscription to participate in the contest.

Additionally, Louis Moto patrons who are holders of the LouisCard get even bigger chances of winning, so if you’re hellbent on taking home a new Z650RS or the other awesome prizes up for grabs, then Louis Moto highly recommends you get yourself a LouisCard and make a purchase on their official e-commerce platform.

Now, the mechanics of the game are pretty simple. If you fullfil any of the conditions stated above, you’re automatically in. Do note, however, that patrons under the age of 18 are not permitted to play the game. The game submission deadline will be announced at the official game post. After this, the winner will be chosen and announced on Facebook. Once the draw is completed, the winners of the prizes will be announced in the comments section of the official game post.

Apart from the grand prize, which is of course the Kawasaki Z650RS, other awesome prizes are also up for grabs. For instance, a ferry trip courtesy of DFDS for two people across Amsterdam is also at stake. Cool prizes such as 10 free one-year subscriptions to Motorrad Magazine can also be won. A basic motorcycle training course at the Sachsenring, as well as a set of Bridgestone Battlax tires of your preference are all up for grabs, as well.

If you’re based in the U.S., and would like to participate in the game, it could be a long shot, as it’ll probably be a logistical nightmare to ship the bike over stateside. Nonetheless, nothing in the contest’s rules and regulations states that you must be from Germany in order to join, and maybe you could benefit from the other, smaller prizes.