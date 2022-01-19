KTM Is Auctioning Off A Special 890 Duke R To Help Flood Victims

In July 2021, heavy rains caused mass flooding in several parts of Europe. This caused the destruction of property, loss of livelihoods, and unfortunately, the loss of life of several people in the process. This has prompted numerous public and private organizations to do their part in helping their local communities rise up from the disaster. As it would turn out, motorcycle manufacturers, too, are in on the relief efforts.

In an effort to provide aid to those affected, KTM has joined forces with the alliance of German aid organizations, Aktion Deutschland Hilft, to auction off a one-off KTM 890 Duke R for the benefit of the flood victims. The special 890 Duke R isn’t just any off-the-shelf machine, as it’s been signed by none other than KTM Factory Racing MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira. Furthermore, the bike comes equipped with high-end KTM PowerParts accessories.

KTM will auction off this special 890 Duke R, autographed by KTM MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira, starting January 20, 2022. The auction will take place on the United Charity Foundation's web platform, which is a well-known non-profit organization in the region. To make things even more special, the bike has been decked out with fancy bits and pieces from KTM's Power Parts accessory line, including an Akrapovic slip-on muffler, brake fluid reservoir cap, oil drain plug, clutch cover protectors, ignition cover protectors, and brake and levers. The bike also features an unlocked TechPack, which includes all electronic rider aids available.

The motorcycle is valued at around 15,000 Euros, translating to roughly $17,000 USD. This includes Miguel Oliveira's autographs coated with clear lacquer on either side of the tank. The opening price has been set at 1,000 Euros, with further bids to be accepted in 200-Euro increments. The online auction will be open until February 20, 2022. KTM states that all the profits will be distributed without deductions to the Aktion Deutschland Hilft coalition of German humanitarian organizations.