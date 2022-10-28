Check Out SW-Motech’s New Range Of Accessories For The Kawasaki Z650RS

The Kawasaki Z650RS is the newest middleweight neo-retro naked bike from the Japanese big four. As much as it looks sleek and elegant, it’s based on the ever-dependable 650 platform—the same one that brought about some of the most practical bikes in Kawasaki’s lineup. I’m talking about the Z650, Versys 650, and Ninja 650. As such, it isn’t all too surprising that the Z650RS can be outfitted to do more than just look good.

To help riders to get the most out of their Kawasaki Z650RS, German aftermarket specialist SW-Motech has released a bunch of new accessories, most of which luggage options, for the new classic-inspired naked bike. Let’s kick things off with the Pro Micro and Pro Daypack tank bags. Complete with an attachment ring that bolts onto the fuel filler cap, these tank bags offer a lot of convenient practicality, and can be removed easily once you get off the bike.

Meanwhile, those looking for additional carrying capacity can opt for the Legend Gear LC2 sidebags. These soft panniers retain the classic styling of the Z650RS, and are made out of a synthetic leather and waxed canvas combination. The bags are then mounted on metal frames that prevent them from flopping around when traveling at speed. Alternatively, the SysBag WP sidebags are also available for the Z650RS, and offer a more contemporary look.

Rounding up the list of aftermarket luggage options, SW-Motech offers the Urban ABS top case. This large touring compartment allows you to carry your essentials for multi-day trips,and is perfect for those looking to go the extra mile on long-distance, out-of-town trips. It attaches securely to a metal luggage rack, and can easily be removed and installed securely.

Apart from the range of luggage options on offer, SW-Motech also enables you to fine-tune the ergonomics of your bike. In the case of the Z650RS, a set of adjustable shift and brake levers are available. Additionally, SW-Motech also has a bunch of protective accessories for the Z650RS. These include an engine guard, as well as front and rear axle sliders.

Gallery: Check Out SW-Motech’s New Range Of Accessories For The Kawasaki Z650RS