Kawasaki Releases New Metallic Gray Colorway For Z650RS In Japan

For fans of Team Green, the Kawasaki Z650RS was all that was missing in the brand’s middleweight lineup. Powered by the tried and true 649cc parallel-twin engine that has seen nearly 2 decades of service, the Z650RS is the perfect recipe for folks looking for a stylish, no-frills, neo-retro commuter. Indeed, in the one year it’s been available in the market, it’s proven itself as a strong contender in the neo-retro middleweight category.

With that, moving onto the 2023 model year, Kawasaki Japan is releasing a new colorway for the Z650RS, giving it a sleeker, stealthier look. As with most of Kawasaki’s color naming conventions, it’s quite a mouthful, Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony. The new colorway gives the bike a much more understated look, as against the Candy Emerald Green, which is an homage to classic Kawasaki styling. The new Metallic Moondust Gray x Ebony features a dark gray metallic base with black accents on the tank, blacked-out side panels and tail, and black wheels with a blue pinstripe.

Apart from the color revisions, the 2023 Z650RS remains pretty much the same. In contrast to its bigger sibling the Z900RS, the Z650RS has a slightly different headline garnish, a slimmer profile, and an overall more approachable character. It does a rather good job of carrying over that distinctive Kawasaki heritage in a throwback package that’s completely adequate to today’s standards. The Japan-spec version is equipped standard with dual-channel ABS, and even comes with a practical helmet holder, making commutes and errands a breeze.

On the performance side of things, the Z650RS retains its tried and tested 649cc parallel-twin with a conventional 180-degree crank. Just like its competitors, it has four valves per cylinder, liquid-cooling, and fuel-injection. All these work together to churn out a decent 68 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 47 ft-lbs of torque. Power is then sent to the rear wheel with a six-speed manual transmission equipped with a slipper assist clutch.