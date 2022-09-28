Kawasaki Officially Launches The W175 In The Indian Markert

Earlier in September, 2022, Kawasaki teased the launch of the W175 in the Indian market. The small-capacity retro roadster was poised to do battle with the massively popular entry-level retro bikes in the market such as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Now, Team Green has lifted the veils off the bike and revealed its pricing.

The Kawasaki W175 is the most affordable model in the entirety of Team Green’s Indian lineup, and it comes in two variants consisting of Standard and Special Edition. The Standard version retails for an introductory price of Rs 147,000, which makes out to around $1,798 USD, while the Special Edition version goes for Rs 149,000, or the equivalent of around $1,823 USD.

Kawasaki W175 Standard

The two variants are differentiated solely by their color schemes, with the Standard version being sold in a sleek Ebony colorway with blacked-out elements giving it a stealthy aesthetic. The Special Edition, meanwhile, gets a Candy Persimmon Red finish which features a deep red finish with contrasting black elements such as the engine casing and saddle. Furthermore, the Special Edition boasts Kawasaki’s chrome “W” emblem on either side of the tank, similar to what we find in the more premium W800.

Performance-wise, we find a tiny 177cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out a docile 12.8 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 9.24 ft-lbs of torque at 6,000 rpm. It sends power to the rear wheel via a traditional five-speed manual gearbox. That said, the W175 is by no means a performer, but rather, a dapper commuter that’s both stylish and practical.

Kawasaki W175 Special Edition

Given the Kawasaki W175’s pricing, its Standard Version undercuts the price of the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter 350—which both start at Rs 149,000. However, the price is expected to increase once the introductory period is over, although Kawasaki hasn’t stated when that will be. That being said, the W175 packs a smaller engine and overall smaller dimensions than its rivals.