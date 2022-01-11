You could certainly say that Japan is home to some of the quirkiest, most outlandish vehicles out there. From the overly eccentric and eye-catching custom scene, to the timid, yet exciting mini-bike scene, Japan certainly has it all. It's home to some of the fastest bikes in the world, like the Kawasaki Ninja H2R. Meanwhile, it also has its fair share of small, unassuming toys like the iconic Honda Motocompo, and now, the Honda Dunk.

Honda has officially unveiled the 2022 Dunk in Japan. Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Mud Gray, and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic are the three hues offered for the pint-sized scooter. Other than the new colors, the Dunk remains the cute and lovable runabout it's always been. It's powered by a 49cc, four-stroke, SOHC, single-cylinder engine. At 8,000 rpm, this small workhorse produces 4.5 horsepower. The fuel tank has a capacity of only 4.5 liters.

As for styling, the Honda Dunk has a simple and neutral appearance, but gives off Honda's world-renowned high-quality impression. The large headlights are integrated into the body, providing both simplicity and presence.

The Dunk features several commuter-friendly amenities, making it the ideal mobility device in the urban setting. The glove box on the left side of the front has an accessory plug for charging cellphones and other devices, while the inside rack on the right side features 500 mL of storage space. A large hook in the center allows riders to carry a bag while on the go.

The back seat's long, flat surface is meant to accommodate a bag, apart from the occasional pillion. Underneath the seat is 23 liters of storage which can accomodate anything from a helmet, luggage, and even a compartment for A4-sized paperwork. The Dunk is exclusively available in Japan, and retails for JPY 229,000, or the equivalent of around $1,980 USD.