It’s October, 2021, and if you’re in the U.S., that means the seasons are changing. The nights are getting longer, the days are getting shorter, and the weather is mostly cooling down from its seasonal summer heights. Did you know that the Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R have a season? Apparently, they do, and that season is right now if you want to preorder a 2022 model.

From October 5 through December 17, 2021, Kawasaki is accepting orders for two of its most highly desirable, supercharged production motorcycles. Both the 2022 H2 and H2R models can only be had by visiting your local authorized Kawasaki dealer in person in order to go through the pre-order process. There’s a dealer locator on Kawasaki’s webpage, but you’ll have to actually visit a dealership in person if you want to do the deed.

As you may already have noticed, Kawasaki has so far only talked about availability of the street-focused 2022 Ninja H2 and the track-focused H2R, with zero mention of a touring-oriented 2022 Ninja H2 SX in sight at this point. Back in February, 2021, we shared spy shots that show a restyled H2 SX prototype outfitted with a Bosch radar unit tucked up under the headlight.

Gallery: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 and H2R

15 Photos

Could the 2022 H2 SX be one of the three remaining new motorcycle models that Kawasaki plans to unveil on November 23, 2021? I mean, at this point, all we know for sure is that all three of the models still under cover in Kawasaki’s 2022 new model teaser image have wheels. On October 5, 2021, it unveiled the 2022 Z900 SE, Z900 RS SE, Z650RS, KLX230S, and KX450SR for the American market, and then mentioned that we’d have to wait until November to see final three unveiled.

Pricing for the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja H2 starts at $30,500, not counting destination, freight, materials, or other surcharges and fees. Meanwhile, pricing for the 2022 Ninja H2R starts at $56,500.