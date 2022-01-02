Eleveit takes a page out of its racing experience and crafted the Mud Maxi suit, a two-piece article that offers up a lot of pockets, modularity, and ergonomics for adventure and enduro riders that will help on even the most arduous of journeys.

The brand specializes in boots, apparel, and even gloves, and the Mud Maxi is the latest in the apparel collection of the Italian brand. The new line consists of two pieces, namely the jacket and then the pants. Both are made from a durable yet elastic fabric, and then the insides of either are lined with a breathable mesh liner.

The jacket itself features a very slim fit, so huskier riders might have a harder time finding the right size. The jacket flows air through a set of zippered air intakes which are positioned on the shoulders, chest, and back. As mentioned, the inner liner allows for air to pass between the jacket’s outer shell and the rider’s skin. A set of elastics that can be found on the shoulders and elbows assure rider comfort and an optimal fit no matter how crazy a ride can get. Since this is an adventure-style jacket, you get pockets galore with two pockets that close via magnets on the body, two smaller pockets with sippers in the chest, and two back pockets with zips. If your rider gets too hot, however, don’t worry because Eleveit has even given you the option to remove the sleeves.

Meanwhile, the Mud Maxi pants are made from the same material as the jacket, feature elastic accordions for the joint areas, and also get the same breathable mesh liner that keeps you cool as you ride. One design feature that I think is pretty thoughtful on Eleveit’s part is the inclusion of a full-grain leather insert that will protect your bike from scratches and give the pants an added layer of protection on the inner leg to keep the garment from wearing prematurely. Apart from that, you also get air intakes on the side, and also adjustable closures with velcro straps, zips, and buttons for a tailored fit.

If you want to get this set, you’ll have to fork over $400 USD (€370 EUR) in order to get the set. The jacket alone will cost you €219.90 ($250 USD) and the pants alone will cost you $170 USD. Sizes range from S to XXXL for the jacket and 28 to 42 for the pants.