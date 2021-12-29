If you’ve been lucky enough to get your hands on a Honda Trail 125—AKA CT 125 or Hunter Cub—and you’ve been perusing bag options for it, then you may want to know what Cub House has been up to. The Thai Honda minimoto specialist shop recently collaborated with Japan’s Stream Trail, which specializes in waterproof outdoor gear, on a convertible bag just for the CT 125.

Could you put it on another bike? We suppose you could, but it has the CT 125’s name on it—so it’s up to you if you want to. Naming conventions aside, the new, fairly waterproof bag features a 55-liter capacity, so it’s ready for the next time you seriously need to get out of town.

The tough, sturdy tarpaulin material is also stiff, so it should hold its shape pretty well while you fill it with stuff. The main compartment is one large space, so you can fit bigger things like your tent, sleeping bag, or other larger camping gear easily inside. The bottom has a 10mm-thick foam backing, which works well for mounting on the bike and also for wearing on your back.

Gallery: Cub House x Stream Trail Honda CT125 Waterproof Bag

3 Photos

That’s right, when you get to your destination, you can also wear this convertible bag like a backpack. It features a pair of nicely padded, adjustable shoulder straps, as well as chest and waist stabilizer straps that buckle securely into place for ease of carrying on your back.

One side of the outside of the bag also has handy strapping loops that you can use to mount other gear you want to carry, but that won’t fit inside the bag. If you like to do a lot of camping and/or touring on your CT125, this capability could come in quite handy for your next getaway.

The bag is olive green with black straps and yellow details, and retails for ¥ 37,800, which works out to about $329 at the Mie Super Cub online shop. Shipping is listed as being free of charge for orders over ¥ 10,000 (about $87), but it does not appear at this time that the company sells outside Japan.