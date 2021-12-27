Yamaha Launches 'Free Spirits' Campaign For XSR125 In Europe

What is a motorcycle, really? If I phrase the question this way, the answer is certainly a lot more complicated than it seems: what is a motorcycle to you? Naturally, the answer would vary from person to person. Some people see bikes as mere appliances; devices to take you from point A to B. Other people, meanwhile, take on a more passionate stance, highlighting elements such as experience, joy, freedom, and excitement.

Motorcycle manufacturers often hinge on the emotions stirred up by the experience of two wheels. Naturally so, as different bikes offer different experiences. Likewise, one bike can offer an array of different experiences for different folks. This is exactly what Yamaha has in mind with its latest campaign for the European market: 'Free Spirits'. Centering on the versatility and customizability of the new XSR125, Yamaha seeks to get more people into the wonderful world of two wheels through this ambassador-led initiative meant to share stories and experiences that are close to home.

The Yamaha XSR125 is indeed the perfect stepping stone for newbie riders in Europe, as it not only complies with A1 license restrictions, but sports classic-inspired styling—an aesthetic that never goes out of style. The whole idea of the campaign is to showcase the versatility of this bike, and how it can be modified to suit a variety of lifestyles. To start the campaign, Yamaha has partnered up with Nikolas Plytas, global water sports superstar. The world-class athlete has quite the reach on social media, with more than 2 million followers on Tik Tok. Certainly, the XSR125 is the perfect match for this dude's action-packed lifestyle.

Plytas' XSR125 has been tastefully modded to look like a beach-ready roadster, complete with a surfboard rack, and storage compartment, and of course, rugged, scrambler-style aesthetics. Yamaha seeks to tap more ambassadors across Europe, with the intention of modding the XSR125 to suit each individual's lifestyle. The campaign is set to cover Italy, France, Germany, Greece, Spain, and Portugal.