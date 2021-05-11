In early May, 2021, we talked about the possibility of the Yamaha XSR125 rolling out in Europe very soon. Folks, the big day is apparently May 11, because that’s when Yamaha Motor Europe officially unveiled the 2021 XSR125 for markets across the Continent. Let’s take a look at the swarm of neo-retro 125s headed your way soon from Iwata.

The 2021 Yamaha XSR125 is, of course, a fully Euro 5-compliant machine. It’s powered by a 124cc liquid-cooled, single-overhead cam, single-cylinder engine that makes a claimed 11kW (or 14.75 horsepower) at 10,000 rpm, as well as 11.5Nm (or 8.48 ft-lbs) of torque at 8,000 rpm. It also comes with a six-speed gearbox.

Suspension-wise, you get a 37mm USD front fork up front and a standard swingarm in the back. Single disc brakes stop you all around. The XSR125 rides on 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels, front and rear. Seat height is 815mm, or just over 32 inches. Fuel tank capacity is 11 liters, and curb weight is 140 kilograms, or just over 308 pounds.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha XSR125

19 Photos

The chassis utilizes Yamaha’s tried-and-true Deltabox twin-spar frame design, designed to be both strong and light weight. Handling and agility are important in all bikes, but you could make a case for their extreme importance in smaller-displacement bikes aimed at beginners. After all, if a bike makes you not want to ride it, then you’ll stop riding, right? A good beginner bike has to build rider confidence, which is what Yamaha wants to do here.

Other key features include LED head and taillights, a circular LCD meter up front with a chrome bezel to add to that neo-retro overall appearance, as well as painted mudguards and that nicely retro tuck-and-roll seat styling.

For 2021, the XSR125 European release will be available in three colors: Redline, Tech Black, and Impact Yellow. As of May 11, 2021, they’re currently planned to hit dealers across Europe in the first week of June, 2021. Prices and availability will vary by region, so your best bet if you want one is to contact your local Yamaha dealer to find out pertinent details to your location.