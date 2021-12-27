This Ducati Superleggera Gets Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Livery

The Ducati Superleggera V4 is definitely one of the most highly desirable machines in Ducati's stable. This homologation-special superbike is limited to just 500 units, and definitely belongs in the collections of the world's wealthiest, most esteemed enthusiasts. That being said, if you're one of the owners of the Ducati Superleggera V4, then chances are you have an impressive fleet of vehicles in your collection.

It's common for motorcycle enthusiasts to be into cars, too, and this is especially true when it comes to high-performance machines like the Superleggera V4. As such, Ducati dealership in Newport Beach, California, has showcased an even rarer, more special Superleggera V4. To set itself apart from the other bikes, this machine has been unveiled in collaboration with Lamborghini. The bike's striking blue livery is inspired from the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, a car which, just like the Ducati, is one of the most highly sought-after models in the Italian supercar manufacturer's lineup.

This one-off machine has been called the Superleggera V4J, a nod to the Aventador SVJ's namesake, with the J referring to Jota, used to denote track-oriented performance. Ducati Newport Beach showcased the Superleggera V4J, and posted this video on its Instagram profile. Needless to say, the details are thoroughly striking. Personally, I think the blue suits the Superleggera V4's sleek, race-spec bodywork. It's certainly a refreshing look, especially when we're so used to seeing this bike sporting its iconic red colorway.



Both Ducati and Lamborghini dealerships in Newport Beach showcased this one of a kind Ducati, which apparently belongs to a VIP client The Real OC Bulldogs. Certainly, this one-of-one Superleggera V4J will have a special spot in their collection, next to an equally stunning Aventador SVJ, and their kennel of seven adorable bullies.