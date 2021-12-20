BMW introduced its first motorcycle in 1923 with the R 32. Over the years, the flat-twin platform evolved with iconic models like the R 75/5 and the R 90 S. Produced from 1987-1996, the R 100 R is the culmination of R series models dating back to that very first R 32. While the R 100 R may be the last model in BMW’s original R series, Panache Customs knew that the tried-and-true roadster was a perfect candidate for a custom build.

The Lyon, France-based motorcycle shop found the 1992 BMW R 100 R not far from its birthplace in Munich, Germany. While the bike aged nearly 30 years since its production date, the odometer only read 27,000 km (16,777 miles). Despite the low mileage on the clock, Panache decided to fully restore the engine. K&N high-flow air filters and a custom-made exhaust from Italy’s Virex now help the opposed-twin breathe better.

With more go, you also need more stopping power, and a Magura HC1 Street King radial master cylinder feeding steel-braided brake lines brings the R 100 R to a halt. In addition to the newfound performance, the vintage Beemer also gains new electronics in the process. Panache outfits the R 100 R with a Motogadget Pro speedometer, air and oil temperature sensors, a charging port, an RFID key, and a sound reduction valve.

The old boxer may gain a load of electronic doodads, but Panache keeps the build close to its roots with a Bavarian-inspired paint job. Drawing from Germany’s densely forested regions, The Beemer boasts a deep green livery with a rich brown saddle. Falling in line with the theme, Panache names the restored bike after an ancient tropical tree revered by Maya civilization, Ceiba.

“Ceiba is the project we are most proud of. This project is the result of a year and a half of reflection, design, development, and manufacture,” stated Panache Customs. “Today, we are extremely proud to be able to finally admire it and share it with you.”