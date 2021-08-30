BMW does things its own way. Data would suggest that venturing into the heavyweight cruiser market is a bust. Yet, the Bavarians recently proved everyone wrong with the successful R 18. That intrepid spirit is nothing new for BMW, however. The House of Munich is used to championing out-of-the-box engineering and cutting-edge designs.

Such was the case when BMW introduced the K1100RS in 1993. The sport-tourer's liquid-cooled, 1,092cc, inline-four may have been a departure from the firm’s signature big-bore boxer, but the shaft drive and mono- lever rear suspension still made the model unique among its rivals. Similar to the Bavarian brand, Croatia’s Incerum Customs does things its own way as well.

Gallery: Killer K: BMW K1100RS

6 Photos

When owner and lead builder Antonio Ferhatović came into possession of an old K1100RS, he had other ideas for the big Beemer. After shedding the bulbous plastics, Ferhatović set out to thoroughly modernize the aging sport-tourer. Starting at the fore, the team ditched the stock front end in favor of an Aprilia RSV Mille and an Ohlins fork. The rear received a similar custom treatment with laydown suspension conversion featuring an alloy machined support arm and YSS monoshock.

Ferhatović then adopted wheels from a K1200RS wrapped in Pirelli dirt track tires. The new front end also allowed the builder to install high-spec Brembo calipers up front and install clip-on handlebars. Rearsets were also bolted on to match the aggressive new stance. With a café racer aesthetic in mind, Ferhatović lopped off the original subframe and fabricated a custom unit.

The custom piece may be light on comfort but it's heavy on style, with an LED brake light shining through multiple metal slats at the tail. Incerum then added extra flair to the quirky Beemer with a forward-facing FYG exhaust and four velocity stacks bathed in purple paint. The accent color also highlighted the build’s wheels, monoshock, gas cap, and numerous metal fins while the rest of the bike received a gloss/matte black color scheme.

If you’re looking for a unique motorcycle, chances are, BMW is your brand. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind Beemer, however, Croatia’s Incerum Customs might be at the top of the list.