Aside from powering heritage models like the R 18 and R nineT, BMW’s boxer platform also includes the R 1250 GS heavyweight ADV and R 1250 R roadster. Unlike the two throwback bikes, however, the 1,250 variants feature the House of Munich’s latest air/liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,254cc flat-twin with ShiftCam technology.

The innovative system preserves power output while also meeting strict Euro 5 emissions standards. Though BMW’s boxer has its rich lineage, the ShiftCam tech brings the powerplant into the modern era. Playing off that blend of classic and contemporary, Estonia-based custom shop Renard Speed Shop fashioned the R 1250 R as a futuristic cruiser.

The aptly named “Reimagined” project ditches the R 1250 R’s roadster roots in favor of a low-slung cruiser profile. Elements such as the floating saddle, fork guards, and stacked headlights evoke images of yesteryear’s bobbers, but Renard Speed Shop adds an avant-garde twist to the formula. Shaped out of aluminum, the encompassing bodywork streamlines the R 1250 R’s form. The team also paints the new panels and fuel tank in a gloss white for an ultra-clean, ultra-modern aesthetic.

To accent the solid white livery, the team CNC-machines the front grill and triple tree out of a solid block of aluminum. Renard also utilizes 3D printing for the fork covers, producing a shape that’s both classic and cutting edge. Despite the eye-catching bodywork and paint scheme, the boxer engine remains the star of the show, prominently peeking out from behind the white curtain.

Aside from the new Akrapovich titanium mufflers sourced from a Ducati Panigale Superleggera, the opposed-twin still boasts a cruiser-worthy 105 lb-ft of torque. Of course, to complete the cruiser look, the team equips the Reimagined R 1250 R with wire-spoke wheels crafted by Italy’s Jonich Wheels. Yes, Bavaria’s big-bore boxer may be the oldest mill in BMW’s range, but Renard Speed Shop proves that it also has a bright future.