From rowdy roadster to bespoke bobber.

Aside from powering heritage models like the R 18 and R nineT, BMW’s boxer platform also includes the R 1250 GS heavyweight ADV and R 1250 R roadster. Unlike the two throwback bikes, however, the 1,250 variants feature the House of Munich’s latest air/liquid-cooled, DOHC, 1,254cc flat-twin with ShiftCam technology.

The innovative system preserves power output while also meeting strict Euro 5 emissions standards. Though BMW’s boxer has its rich lineage, the ShiftCam tech brings the powerplant into the modern era. Playing off that blend of classic and contemporary, Estonia-based custom shop Renard Speed Shop fashioned the R 1250 R as a futuristic cruiser.

Gallery: Reimagined: 2021 BMW R 1250 R

Reimagined: 2021 BMW R 1250 R - Front, Left
5 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/kp7jB/s6/reimagined-2021-bmw-r-1250-r---front-left.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/O67Oe/s6/reimagined-2021-bmw-r-1250-r---front-back.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/1m9MK/s6/reimagined-2021-bmw-r-1250-r---rear-left.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/02PlW/s6/reimagined-2021-bmw-r-1250-r---side-left.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/WBAxq/s6/reimagined-2021-bmw-r-1250-r---main.jpg

The aptly named “Reimagined” project ditches the R 1250 R’s roadster roots in favor of a low-slung cruiser profile. Elements such as the floating saddle, fork guards, and stacked headlights evoke images of yesteryear’s bobbers, but Renard Speed Shop adds an avant-garde twist to the formula. Shaped out of aluminum, the encompassing bodywork streamlines the R 1250 R’s form. The team also paints the new panels and fuel tank in a gloss white for an ultra-clean, ultra-modern aesthetic.

To accent the solid white livery, the team CNC-machines the front grill and triple tree out of a solid block of aluminum. Renard also utilizes 3D printing for the fork covers, producing a shape that’s both classic and cutting edge. Despite the eye-catching bodywork and paint scheme, the boxer engine remains the star of the show, prominently peeking out from behind the white curtain.

2021 BMW R 1250 R
Then
Reimagined: 2021 BMW R 1250 R - Side, Left
Now

Aside from the new Akrapovich titanium mufflers sourced from a Ducati Panigale Superleggera, the opposed-twin still boasts a cruiser-worthy 105 lb-ft of torque. Of course, to complete the cruiser look, the team equips the Reimagined R 1250 R with wire-spoke wheels crafted by Italy’s Jonich Wheels. Yes, Bavaria’s big-bore boxer may be the oldest mill in BMW’s range, but Renard Speed Shop proves that it also has a bright future.

Beautiful Beemers:

bmw r 65 electric roadster Freesound Customs Converts BMW R 65 Into Electric Roadster
bmw r 18 royal racer Moto Store Aix Royal Racer Wins BMW France Custom R 18 Contest

Sources: Design Boom, Renard Speed Shop

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com