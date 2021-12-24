Honda Launches 2022 CBR250RR In Japan

When Kawasaki introduced its small-displacement, inline-four-powered sportbike, the Ninja ZX-25R, sportbike aficionados thought that this would be the start of the resurgence of the pint-sized four-bangers. It even came to a point that it was speculated that Honda, too, would be reviving its quarter-liter, four-cylinder motor in the CBR250RR. Alas, this was not to be, and the ZX-25R remains the only small, four-cylinder sportbike.

Despite all this, the CBR250RR is still a pretty potent machine. Loved in the Japanese, and other neighboring markets, the CBR250RR bears a striking resemblance to that of the bigger, flagship supersport, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. For the 2022 model year, Honda has gone ahead and updated the quarter-liter sportbike for the Japanese market. As expected, though, the updates are mainly cosmetic, and the bike retains all the underpinnings we find in the previous year model.

For 2022, Honda has added a new color option for the CBR250RR. Graphite Black is what they're calling it, and it's a pretty sleek aesthetic. Departing from the loud, race-livery-inspird motifs we find in so many sportbikes of today, the 2022 CBR250RR in Graphite Black exudes stealth and elegance, and really accentuates the aggressive styling of this machine. The new colorway is expected to make its way to other Asian markets, i.e., Malaysia and Indonesia, very soon. Honda also recently released the Tricolor colorway in Malaysia, too, inspired by Honda's racing machines in the WorldSBK.

As for performance, the CBR250RR doesn't do too badly, especially considering its displacement. Shod beneath the fairings is a 250cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. It pumps out 40 horsepower and 18 ft-lbs of torque, making quite a peppy companion especially on tight, twisty roads, or technical race tracks. It sends power to the back wheel via a six-speed manual transmission complete with a slipper clutch and a quick shifter.