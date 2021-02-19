PT Astra Honda, a joint venture company between Indonesian manufacturer Astra, and Japanese motorcycle giant, Honda, has launched a special edition of the Honda CBR150R and CBR250RR in the Indonesian market. The Tricolor variants of the two sportbikes feature a livery similar to that of the range topping Honda CBR1000RR-R SP—a machine lauded for its technological advancements and outright performance.

Although the CBR150R and CBR250RR are pretty far off when it comes to performance in comparison to the CBR1000RR-R SP, the new Tricolor paint scheme gives the two baby sportbikes a rather aggressive and sporty aesthetic. Featuring Honda's iconic racing colorway consisting of red, blue, and white, the Tricolor edition fo the two bikes is meant to pay homage to the iconic Japanese manufacturer's dominance in the motorsport world which has lasted for several decades now. The enhancements to the CBR150R and CBR250RR Tricolor editions however, are all skin-deep, as beneath the fancy color scheme, the two bikes remain the same as before.

The Honda CBR150R comes equipped with a 149.16cc single cylinder engine. Fitted with a four-valve cylinder head, dual overhead cams, and liquid cooling, this engine is rated at an adequate 16.8 horsepower. Meanwhile, it's bigger brother, the CBR250RR, is equipped with a 249.7cc parallel twin engine that makes 40 horsepower by way of liquid cooling and an eight-valve cylinder head. Both bikes are equipped with a six-speed transmission which features a slipper clutch for smoother downshifts.

As for pricing, the Honda CBR150R Tricolor comes with a sticker price of IDR 40,600,000, or the equivalent of $2,898 USD. On the other hand, the CBR250RR Tricolor will set you back IDR 77,300,000, or the sum of $5,519 USD. The special editions of these bikes are slightly more expensive than the standard iterations. However, given the fact that this color scheme gives the two sportbikes a similar aesthetic as the CBR1000RR-R SP will definitely sit well among Honda enthusiasts.