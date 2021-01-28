Low displacement, lightweight, and affordable sportbikes are all the rage in developing Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. This is because highly urban areas in these countries tend to get extremely congested making it next to impossible to enjoy owning high displacement motorcycles capable of neck breaking speeds. That said, small sportbikes combine the best of both worlds—tractable performance and sporty looks.

To spice up its low displacement sportbike lineup in Indonesia, Yamaha has updated the R15 V3. This comes soon after the launch of the 2021 Honda CBR150R in the market. With the updates to Indonesia's top two low displacement sportbikes, this gives would-be buyers quite the happy problem. Last week, I gave you a rundown on the updates on the new Honda. This time, let's take a look at what Yamaha has done with the R15.

For starters, Yamaha has bestowed the new R15 three new color options, namely Metallic Blue, Matte Silver, and Matte Black. The new color schemes are evidently inspired from Yamaha's flagship sportbikes, the YZF-R1 and the now defunct YZF-R6. Apart from the new colorways, the R15 remains mechanically the same. That being said, it draws power from a 155cc single cylinder engine—the same engine that powers the Yamaha XSR155, MT-15, and WR155 R machines. Pumping out a decent 19 horsepower, the Yamaha R15 makes for the perfect daily commuter with enough power to have fun on the twisties, or even the track, on weekends.

The updated Yamaha R15 V3 has been pegged at IDR 37.08 million, which translates to around $2,650 USD. Additionally, the launch of the updates sportbike could be indicative of similar updates being rolled out across the Asian market.