Team Green hit the ground running at EICMA 2021 with the announcement of three new bikes for 2022 and there's a little something for nearly everyone here. For the adrenaline junkies, there's the bonkers, supercharged Ninja H2 SX SE. For the dirtheads, there's the capable KLX230 SE. Finally, for the sensible and adventurous among us, there's the Versys 650. Let's have a look at what each bike has in store for us, shall we?

2022 Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT

First up are the highly-anticipated Versys 650 and Versys 650 LT. Powered by Kawasaki's bulletproof fuel-injected, 649cc parallel twin, the new Versys' mill provides excellent torque and smooth acceleration. New features include Kawaski Traction Control, a TFT with smartphone connectivity, new bodywork, an LED headlight, and a four-way adjustable windshield. The upmarket LT model comes with all that and a USB outlet, handguards, a taller windshield, and Kawasaki's 28-liter KQR hard luggage set.

The standard Versys 650 comes in Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black with an MSRP of $8,899 or Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black with an MSRP of $9,099. The fancier LT comes in in Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black with an MSRP of $9,999.

2022 KLX230 SE

The tiny, mighty KLX230 returns to the dirt in 2022 accompanied by a tricked-out special edition model loaded down with Kawasaki off-road accessories. Optimized for off-road shenanigans, the KLX230 SE comes complete with handguards, tapered handlebars, a skid plate, frame covers, black rims, and a new special edition color and graphics package. It's still powered by the fuel-injected, 233cc, air-cooled thumper that Kawasaki dirtheads know and love and delivers all those horses to the ground via a six-speed trans. Dustin dove into the KLX230's details and you can check that article out here.

The 2022 KLX®230 SE is available in Oriental Blue and Firecracker Red with an MSRP of $4,999. The 2022 KLX®230 is available in Lime Green with an MSRP of $4,799.

2022 Ninja H2 SX SE

Last, but certainly not least, is the high-po, balls-out Ninja H2 SX SE. Aside from the tried and true supercharged 998cc inline-four and the frame, the new halo Ninja is essentially all new. Everything from the styling to the transmission to the bike's techno-wizard onboard computer system has been massaged by Team Green's design team. The list of things that haven't been changed is shorter than the list of things that have. Dustin did a deep dive into the big, new Ninja here. Go check it out.

The 2022 Ninja H2® SX SE is available in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Graphite Gray color scheme with an MSRP of $27,500.

Outro

This has been just a taste of the goodies Kawasaki brought to EICMA 2021. We'll be bringing you closer, more detailed looks at the three new green machines throughout the rest of today, so keep your eyes peeled. Until then, stay tuned for more EICMA goodness.