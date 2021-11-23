Kawasaki introduced its user-friendly KLX230 platform with the trail-specific KLX230 R and road-legal KLX230 in 2020. For 2022, Kawasaki catered to shorter riders, adding the KLX230 S to the KLX family. Now, at EICMA 2021, Team Green unveils a new KLX230 SE (special edition) that amplifies the dual-sport's aesthetics and off-road capabilities.

The new KLX variant maintains the range’s accessibility with an air-cooled, SOHC, two-valve, 233cc single. Kawasaki also retains the 37mm conventional fork, Uni-Trak linkage-equipped shock, six-speed transmission, and 21-inch front/18-inch rear wheel combo. However, the SE lives up to its name with Kawasaki Genuine Accessories.

Up front, the new handguards protect the rider’s digits on the trail while a tapered handlebar improves both performance and comfort. The 1.125-inch clamping diameter provides a solid mount for the handlebars and the tapered profile mitigates vibration and shock. As a result, riders can go further on the trail without experiencing fatigue.

Of course, off-road riding necessitates standing on the pegs, and the new side frame covers protect the chassis side rails from scuffs. The protectors will also shield the frame from dings and debris during a tip-over, but the new skid plate provides the most comprehensive coverage. Luckily, Kawasaki also designed the plastic skid plate to accommodate the KLX230’s oil drain plug, maintaining the ease of maintenance.

Everyone knows that a special edition isn’t complete without a special paint job, and the SE models aptly adopts flashy new graphics. Kawi also swaps the standard KLX230’s silver rims for black-painted examples, which match the new skid plate, frame covers, and handguards. Available Oriental Blue and Firecracker Red, the 2022 KLX230 SE comes with a $4,999 price tag. At just $200 over the standard KLX230, the SE presents a practical upgrade to Team Green’s user-friendly dual-sport.