Winter in the northern hemisphere can be rough on riders. That’s why Chicago’s biggest motorcycle show used to be held in the dead of winter prior to 2020. By the same token, our neighbo(u)rs to the North in Toronto, Ontario, Canada were looking forward to the North American Motorcycle Supershow in January, 2022. Unfortunately, that show is now postponed as of December 20, 2021.

According to a post by organizers on the official NAMS Facebook page, “The Jan 7-9, 2022 dates have been cancelled, and the 46th Annual North American International Motorcycle SUPERSHOW will be postponed to a later date.”

It continues, “Unfortunately, due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant, and increasing restrictions being implemented at this time, we will not continue on with the January dates. This was a difficult decision to make, with the Show just under three weeks away, but given the rapid rise in Covid numbers in Ontario and elsewhere, it’s reasonable to assume that additional restrictions could be implemented leading up to the Show, adding even more uncertainty to a rapidly changing situation.”

“In light of this, we feel the best interests of our exhibitors and guests would not be served if we were to go ahead with the Show in January, as the well-being and safety of our exhibitors, staff, volunteers and the motorcycle community is our top priority. We hope to have an update out in the coming week, please check our website for updates,” the post concludes.

A quick check of the official NAIMS website shows that this news has yet to be posted there. Likewise, there’s no further information available as yet about ticket rollovers to the new dates, or whether refunds will be available for ticket holders who want them. As and when we learn of future updates regarding this show, we’ll be sure to post them here.