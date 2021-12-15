Various Motorcycling Events In Europe Cancelled Due To COVID-19

Just as we thought the world was beginning to return to a semblance of normalcy, the global pandemic seems to be striking back with a vengeance, especially as majority of the Northern Hemisphere is right in the thick of winter. Several countries across Europe including Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, and Germany, have seen massive increases in COVID-19 cases. Unfortunately, this spells disaster for the numerous motorcycling events in the region.

Several motorcycling events—be it indoors or outdoors—have now been cancelled, and postponed for 2023. This is certainly a shame as we are all eager to engage in the rides, fairs, and racing events we are so passionate about. However, steps must once again be taken in order to curb the spread of the virus.

First an foremost, the iconic Elefantentreffen, or the Elephant Rally in Germany has been cancelled. The event was initially scheduled for the last weeknd of January, 2022, and was supposed to set off as usual from a valley between the towns of Thurmansbang and Solla in the Bavarian Forest in Germany. As such, we can expect the next Elefantentreffen to happen in 2023, on the last weekend of January.

The IMOT motorcycle fair, too, initially slated for February 18 through 20 has been canceled. The large Munich motorcycle trade show was supposed to happen in tandem with one of the largest travel and leisure fairs, the F.R.E.E., as well as the Munich Auto Days car expo. Unfortunately, all these events have been postponed. Hopefully, 2023 will be kinder to us, and we'll be able to visit IMOT from February 24 to 26. Apart from IMOT, the Augustusburg in Saxony has also been cancelled, initially slated for January 8, 2022.

The Elephant Rally

The racing scene, too, is not left without its casualties, as the Supercross Dortmund 2022 has also been cancelled. Initially scheduled from January 14 to 16, 2022, the high-adrenaline racing series features some of the top motocrossers in the famed Dortmund Westfalenhalle track. As is the case for all other events, hopes are high that racing will return to Dortmund in 2023.