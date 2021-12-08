It may be the final month of 2021 as we write this, but that just means OEMs and riders are busy making plans for 2022. Take Ducati, which is currently planning to host World Ducati Week at the height of summer, just four years after the 2018 event took place. Chances are good that it’s going to look a bit different, as everything seems to these days—but here’s what we know so far.

World Ducati Week 2022 is currently scheduled to take place from July 22 through 24, 2022. The event will encompass the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli,” and will include test rides, guest appearances from Ducati racing champions past and present, parades, shows, and of course the Scrambler Ducati Land of Joy experience.

Since it’s a little over nine months prior to the event, Ducati doesn’t want to tip its hand too soon and spill all the details about what it’s planning. However, the OEM does want everyone to anticipate the Race of Champions, which will see an unspecified number of Ducati racing champions of the past and present taking to the Misano circuit on specially prepared bikes.

Naturally, as with all public events taking place during our global pandemic, it’s difficult to forecast how and when things will change between now and then. Ducati says that it wants to make the 2022 edition of World Ducati Week the most memorable and special event yet—in part, because it feels like Ducatisti need it. I mean, they’re not wrong.

At the same time, though, Ducati also restates that it’s closely monitoring the situation, and will do everything it can to both host a fun and welcoming event for Ducati fans from around the world, and also still keep everyone as safe as possible. Depending on what rules and regulations are in place at all levels of governance in Misano at that time, the situation may shift between now and then. If you plan to attend, be sure to stay aware of the changing situation before you make your way to Misano in July, 2022.