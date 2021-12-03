Ducati pulled out all the stops for its World Premiere 2022 event. Starting on September 30, 2021, the series has included the new Multistrada V2, updated Scrambler line, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Streetfighter V2 & V4 SP, and the revised Panigale V4 and V4 S. Ducati will wrap up the World Premiere 2022 by launching the all-new Desert X, and they’re doing so in style.

The Bologna brand has produced comprehensive videos for many of its 2022 bike releases, but Ducati will take to Expo 2020 for the Desert X introduction. The Dubai Exhibition Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will host the event from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022. With mobility as a major theme in the show, Ducati will join Italy’s Motor Valley car manufacturers at the event.

Ducati Global Sales VP Francesco Milicia will join Emilia-Romagna Region President Stefano Bonaccini at the Dubai Opera on December 9, 2021, for the Desert X unveiling. Ducati will broadcast the affair on its website and YouTube channel. The new adventure bike will join other models from the Motor Valley for the show, which will highlight the Italian region’s automotive and motorcycle contributions on the world stage.

Following the event, representatives of the Motor Valley manufacturers will participate in a round table to answer questions from guests and the press. On December 10, 2021, the featured Motor Valley vehicles will join the 100-mile parade from Dubai to Abu Dhabi.

Originally presented in October, 2019, the Desert X Concept stunned audiences with futuristic rally styling. While Ducati based the concept on the Scrambler 1100, the brand will equip the production model with its 937cc Testastretta engine and an all-new chassis. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel will remain, however, outfitting the Desert X to overcome the most technical off-road terrain.