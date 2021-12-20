Are you a massive Suzuki fan? If that’s you, then you’ll definitely want to know more about an extremely limited-edition Suzuki Anniversary helmet your favorite OEM is about to release. Based on the Arai RX-7, this design is limited to just 100 pieces worldwide. Of these, a total of 30 will be sold exclusively via lottery in Japan, according to a very specific process.

There’s an application on Suzuki Japan’s website for those wishing to apply for the Japanese-market lottery. If you’re a fan located elsewhere, you’ll have to contact your local Suzuki dealers to find out what information they have about availability in your region. Suzuki Japan will not ship the helmets it has designated for the Japanese market outside the country, so attempting to enter that lottery won’t help your cause.

If you’re currently located in Japan, here’s how it works: 10 helmets each in sizes M, L, and XL will be available within the country. There’s a lottery application form to fill out, from which the lucky people who will have the opportunity to purchase these helmets will be drawn. Filling out the form only enters your name into the lottery, and does not guarantee anything else.

Gallery: Suzuki 100th Anniversary Helmet

5 Photos

There are qualifications you must meet to successfully apply, apart from currently living in Japan. You must have a credit card that Suzuki accepts. If you’re a minor, you must have the consent of your parent or guardian. Only one application per person is accepted, and multiple applications from any person will be discarded (although the first one will be kept). The lottery application period in Japan will range between January 11, 2022 and January 25, 2022. A winner will be announced on January 31, 2022, and the winner will be notified via the email address they’ve registered on their application.

Suggested retail price for this helmet is ¥143,000, which works out to about $1,261 as of December 20, 2021. It’s unclear what the MSRP will be for this helmet in other markets where it’s made available. Speaking of which, there’s no information available yet on what other markets will be included. Given Suzuki’s long racing history in the U.K., it seems likely that will be one of the markets where fans will have opportunities to purchase this extremely special piece of protective gear.