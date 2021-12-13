Adventure gear, particularly jackets, come in all shapes and sizes, and offer loads of function and style. Some jackets feature a lightweight construction suited for shorter, day-long adventures. Meanwhile, other jackets bring functionality to a whole new level boasting features such as waterproofing, multiple pockets, and cutting-edge safety tech.

Italian motorcycle gear and equipment maker Clover has released a new adventure jacket that fits the latter description perfectly. The Crossover 4 looks to be the ideal jacket for multiple days on the saddle across arduous, gnarly terrain. It’s styling alone screams ADV, with its multiple pockets and long cut. As for features, Clover presents us with a long grocery list of features that are sure to pique the interest of any ADV nerd.

First and foremost, the Crossover 4 is 100-percent waterproof, making it ideal for all types of weather. Even the pockets, of which there are a total of eight, are all waterproof, with some being removable and featuring varying degrees of adjustability. As for protection, Clover’s website states that the Crossover 4 is compliant with all safety standards and carries a CE certification in accordance to FprEN 17092:2019 standards and is a AA certified PPE.

Going into more details, the Crossover 4 makes use of a Duratek-8 Dual-Layer waterproof Aquazone removable inner liner, which can easily be taken on and off should the weather require you to do so. It even has an inner removable stand-alone thermal jacket to keep you warm should you decide to ride out in the winter. Safety equipment consists of CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors. Additionally, it’s ready to accommodate CE Level 1 or 2 back protectors. To top it all off, the Crossover 4 is compatible with Clover’s proprietary airbag kit.

Finally, Clover ensures the perfect fit thanks to multiple adjustment points. We find adjustment straps on the upper arms and forearms, as well as a similar adjustment mechanism on the chest and waist. For a watertight fit, the bottom of the jacket can fit snugly over your pants thanks to an elastic cord. The jacket can be connected to certain riding pants via zipper, too. A total of eight front pockets feature 100 percent waterproofing, while two of these pockets can be removed for additional air flow in hot weather.

Now surely, all this tech comes at a price. The Clover Crossover 4 is definitely one of the more expensive options in the ADV segment at 549.90 Euros, or the equivalent of $622 USD. It’s available in four colors consisting of black, black and gray, black and yellow, and blue and gray.