A good number of lightweight electric two-wheelers currently available in the U.S. and Europe are oftentimes made-in-China machines which have been rebadged and slightly restyled. Make of this what you will, but the facts speak for themselves. These affordable machines have made it a lot easier for people to get around, as well as make the shift to greener, more sustainable mobility.

Granted, the technology used in some of these two-wheelers leaves a lot to be desired. However, as is the case with most things in life, compromises must be made. We are, however, beginning to see some improvements from these entry-level machines. The overall quality of Chinese-made bikes seems to be improving, too—both for electric and internal combustion bikes. That said, a good number of European brands indeed source their machines from China, and offer them at attractive price tags back home.

One such company is Spanish electric mobility brand Ebroh. We've talked about Ebroh before and its Bravo range of electric motorbikes. For 2022, the company has added a sporty runabout to the mix. The Bravo CR is a fully-faired electric motorcycle that sports a rather familiar aesthetic. Looking at it from its side profile, it can be easy to mistake it for a Kawasaki Ninja 250. It's clear that the designers of this bike were, shall we say, inspired by the entry-level offering in Team Green's sportbike lineup.

From a performance standpoint, the Bravo CR is fairly impressive. It sports simple architecture with a small electric motor integrated into the rear wheel. With a continuous power output of 5kW, it propels the sporty e-bike to a top speed of 115 kilometers per hour, or 71 miles per hour. Given these figures, the Bravo CR cranks out performance similar to that of 125cc internal combustion bikes.

As for efficiency, the Ebroh Bravo CR promises to return a respectable 100 kilometers, that's around 60 miles, on a single charge. It does this thanks to a 72V, 100 Ah fixed lithium-ion battery. The bike is equipped with a built-in 14A quick-charger that can juice the battery up in under five hours. Expected to hit showrooms within December, 2021, the Bravo CR is available in three colors—black and green, black and blue, and black and red. It will retail for 5,537 Euros, or the equivalent of $6,257 USD.