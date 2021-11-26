The SYM Joyride 300 Is Ready For Your Chill Rides

Taiwanese motorcycle and scooter manufacturer SYM continues to bet on the small to middleweight maxi-scooter segment moving in to 2022. For the 2020 and 2021 model years, SYM updated a good number of its scooter fleet for the Asian and European markets by releasing the likes of the TL500, Maxsym 400, and the Cruisym Alpha 300. For 2022, SYM has bolstered up its offerings in the 300cc segment with the Joyride 300.

Showcased at EICMA 2021, the SYM Joyride 300 serves as the effective replacement for the company's outgoing model, the Joyride EVO 200. It adopts your conventional maxi-scoot platform which is geared towards comfort, practicality, and long-distance touring. Unlike its bigger counterparts, however, the Joyride 300 promises to deliver a sense of sportiness and agility, thanks to its relatively lightweight construction.

Powering the 2022 SYM Joyride 300 is a 280cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Power output is pegged at 26 horsepower at 8,000 RPM, and 26 Nm of torque, or the equivalent of 19 foot-pounds at 6,000 RPM. The middleweight scooter rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels. A big-wheel option, consisting of 16-inch front and rear wheels is available, too. On the tech side of things, SYM has kept the Joyride 300 pretty basic. It gets a simple monochrome LCD display and keyless ignition for added convenience.

The 2022 SYM Joyride 300 flaunts touring-ready amenities such as a large front storage compartment equipped with a fast-charging USB 2.0 port. Furthermore, under-seat storage is generous, and can accommodate up to two helmets. For the comfort of both rider and pillion, the Joyride 300 is equipped with a two-position adjustable windscreen, which can be toggled manually with a quick-release lever. Nighttime visibility is provided by a full-LED lighting system at the front, back, and turn indicators.

Expect the new Joyride to hit the Asian and European markets early on in 2022. It'll certainly make for a strong contender against the likes of the Yamaha XMAX, BMW C 400 GT, and fellow Taiwanese scooter maker Kymco's maxi-scoot offering.