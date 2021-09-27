It looks like we can expect a really exciting lineup of exhibits in this year’s EICMA. For those not in the know, EICMA, or Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori, which directly translates to International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, is one of the world’s most esteemed motorcycle expos. At EICMA, manufacturers and aftermarket accessories makers alike showcase the latest and greatest their brands have to offer.

The 2021 rendition of EICMA presents itself as a major step back to normalcy, following the challenging times the COVID-19 pandemic had put the global motorcycle industry through. The latest to officially confirm attendance in the yearly expo is Taiwanese scooter and motorcycle maker SYM. As such, we can expect to see all of SYM’s current models, as well as new models and upgrades it plans to roll out in 2022, from November 23 to 28. SYM is responsible for rolling out a good number of affordable, mass-market scooters and small-capacity motorcycles across Asia and parts of Europe.

Following SYM’s confirmation for EICMA 2021, the Taiwanese manufacturer joins industry giants such as Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki. European motorcycle market-leaders such as Triumph, MV Agusta, and the Piaggio Group consisting of Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, and Vespa, are all going to be present in the expo, as well.

SYM is one of the biggest Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturers, and has managed to develop a strong market presence across multiple regions. With an annual global production of more than one million vehicles—both two and four wheeled, SYM operates out of three main production facilities situated in Taiwan, Vietnam, and China. The company also has two European subsidies located in Italy and Germany.