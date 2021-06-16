The SYM TL500 Maxi-Scoot Is Ready To Enter The Big Leagues

Taiwanese motorcycle manufacturer, SYM, knows a thing or two about making solid, value-for-money scooters. Popular all across Asia, SYM's range of affordable and stylish two-wheelers cater to both commuters and enthusiasts alike. Given the current trend of high-displacement maxi-scooters which combine the ease of use and comfort of a scooter, with the long distance capability of tourers, SYM has a trick up its sleeve in the form of the Maxsym TL500.

The Maxsym TL500 is SYM's first multi-cylinder scooter, and promises a comfortable yet sporty riding experience. For starters, it's clear to see that SYM had the likes of the Yamaha TMAX and the Kymco AK 550 in its sights when it comes to the TL500's overall design. Boasting sharp and aggressive bodywork, this mile-munching scooter looks like it's capable of some pretty decent performance. The SYM Maxsym TL500 is described to "embrace outstanding motorcycle handling and unbelievable scooter convenience in one body"—as is the case with most other maxi-scooters currently available in the market. So, what exactly sets the TL500 apart? Let's take a closer look.

At the heart of this new maxi-scooter resides a chassis which makes use of engine mountings similar to that of conventional motorcycles. The slightly forward-set location of the scooter's engine is said to give the scooter pretty impressive handling characteristics, making it a pretty dynamic and sporty scooter. SYM states that the Maxsym TL500 boasts perfect 50-50 weight distribution, which, when paired to the scooter's short wheelbase and single-sided rear swing-arm, make for quite an exhilarating ride.

On the performance front, the Maxsym TL500 gets a beefy 465cc parallel-twin engine. Featuring liquid-cooling and electronic fuel injection, this mill pumps out a healthy 40 horsepower. To reduce engine vibrations and provide a thoroughly smooth ride, SYM's engineers have integrated a reverse balance cylinder into the mix. Power is transferred very smoothly to the rear wheel via a wet multi-plate clutch system mated to a conventional CVT.

The SYM Maxsym TL500 boasts some pretty robust suspension and braking hardware. Up front, a set of inverted telescopic forks provide a sporty connection to the road, while a preload-adjustable shock at the rear allows the rider to configure settings for one or two-up riding. BRaking duties are handled by dual four-piston calipers mated to 275mm rotors up front, and a single rear disc at the back, all actuated via steel-braided brake lines. ABS as standard, of course.