Whether you’re a bonafide adventurer or a daily commuter on a motorcycle, you must know of Givi and its stellar lineup of products. Come EICMA 2021, the brand is proud to announce a new lineup of products, with some more specialized than others.

Among the accessories showcased at EICMA, there are a few more peculiar items buried in the pile of more mainstream items. As usual, the brand is launching a new lineup of bags, some top boxes, soft panniers, and even some helmets. However, I didn’t expect to see a bottle holder or a jerry can holder that’s specifically meant for adventure-touring.

The bottle holder could hold more mass appeal. On top of a water bladder in your adventure pack, you might want to keep a reserve flask handy. Givi installed some grippy material on the inside to hold the bottle in place, as well as a locking mechanism that latches the bottle in place. Attach it on your motorcycle’s crash guards or on your top box and forget about it until you need it. Avid adventurers who might find themselves low on fluids should consider this, as dehydration is one of the deadlier things to ignore while on a motorcycle.

Speaking of running low on fluids, Givi now sells a jerry can attachment for use on panniers as shown in the press photos. For security, you get a good-old double D ring and what appears to be a form-fitting jerry can. The can feature holds about two-thirds of a U.S. gallon, which translates to about 2.5 liters. That should be enough to get you out of a tight situation, and if you’re really serious about not running low on fuel, get two.

No specific date on the availability of these products yet, however, Givi did mention in its EICMA press release that its unreleased products will be available in the Spring of 2022, just in time for the snow to thaw out.