Picture this: It’s late, and you’re tired, and you’ve just ridden for what feels like forever. You pull up to wherever you’re going—maybe home, or a hotel, or a campsite. You need to find something in your bike’s luggage, but there’s not much (or maybe even any) light around. Now, if you have a flashlight handy, it’s no big deal. What if you don’t have a flashlight, though? Accessories maker Givi just added the E198 courtesy light to its collection for exactly such a situation, and it'll work with whatever luggage you want.

It’s a simple little LED light, which charges via the included USB cable, and it turns on as soon as you open whatever piece of luggage you’ve mounted it inside. You can have a top case, a side case, a frunk, or even a little motorcycle trailer and mount one of these tiny little lights inside that lid. Just toss it open, and instant illumination helps you find your findables as quickly and efficiently as you like.

As you might expect, it mounts with a little piece of strong adhesive, wherever you choose to mount it. Givi says you can also detach it easily to use as a hand-held mini-flashlight, for any situation where you need light that isn’t located inside your luggage.

Whether you’re a daily commuter or someone who likes to travel on your bike, a light like this seems like an incredibly useful thing to have. I won’t lie, the underseat light on my Burgman that automatically illuminates when I pop the seat is incredibly useful—especially because I used to do a lot of commuting at night. Having similar functionality inside any piece of luggage you want seems like it can only be an excellent option to have.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on one, MSRP in the Givi USA store is just $28. Prices and availability will likely vary by market, so your best bet is to reach out to your local Givi dealer and ask any questions you might have.