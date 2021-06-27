Givi announced a new adventure-touring set for the Moto Guzzi V85TT in Europe. It's not just hard cases for the Guzzi, but also a lineup of soft bags that fit the transverse V-twin adventurer, and enhance its usability on any adventure.

The range of products for the V85TT includes a set of aluminum hard cases. The set is called the Trekker Outback, and the lineup comprises side cases in multiple sizes, from 12.6-gallon (48-liter) to 9.8-gallon (37-liter) capacities. Buyers can choose between two finishes. The standard brushed aluminum finish is a classic look, but Givi also provides a Blackline edition for a more stealthy vibe. The larger size will go for around $800 USD (£571.25 GBP + VAT), while the smaller set will cost around $760 USD (£549.58 GBP + VAT). Also, a 15.3-gallon (58-liter) top box is also available for about $520 USD (£372.50 + VAT) to help complete the set.

Lightweight touring luggage is also available. Givi also supplies a tank lock bag called the EA118 Tanklock bag, and it has up to 6.6 gallons (25 liters) of capacity. Givi's Tanklock system secures this handly piece of luggage onto the tank. It's made of 600D polyester, has multiple compartments, reflective panels, and even a waterproof sleeve. The specific Tanklock that you need is the BF46, which is already available in Givi's US lineup.

So far, the product lineup on the Givi USA website list parts and accessories for the 2020 model year of the Moto Guzzi V85TT. Whereas the Italian and UK websites list the 2021 model year for the Guzzi. It could mean that Givi is gearing up for US availability sometime soon seeing that the products mentioned above are missing from the site. It might be only a matter of time before the US market will get these pieces.