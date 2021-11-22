2021 has been a landmark year for many European motorcycle manufacturers. Energica experienced massive growth during the pandemic, BMW unveiled its CE 04 electric scooter concept, and Ducati announced that it would take over the MotoE World Cup racing series in 2023. Despite the growth and development in the electric mobility sector, the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) wants to go much further by 2030.

On November 17, 2021, ACEM held an online conference to introduce its Vision 2030+. The strategic documents lay out a roadmap for the European motorcycle industry to continue development in conjunction with regional decarbonization goals. European Parliament and European Commission policy-makers were in attendance as well as industry leaders.

“The Vision 2030+ that we are presenting today is the result of a long-term reflection at the highest levels of the European motorcycle industry,” said ACEM Vice-President and Head of BMW Motorcycles Dr. Markus Schramm. “Vision 2030+ is about the future of mobility but also about the valuable contribution our industry can make to help Europe achieve its goals in areas such as industrial policy, decarbonization, and road safety.”

The presenters stressed the importance of cooperation among manufacturers such as the Swappable Batteries Consortium, but also noted that alternative fuels play a major role in meeting future goals. Though Ducati recently announced its electric motorcycle racing program with MotoE, it also expressed interest in alternative fuels.

New proposals like the Fit for 55 package and alternative fuel deployment initiatives are all aimed at achieving the objectives set forth by the European Green Deal and the European Climate Law. Under the two bills, the E.U. is expected to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

“Through this Vision 2030+, the motorcycle industry is gearing up to be a part of tomorrow’s European transport system, with advanced and increasingly sustainable products meeting different societal needs, such as personal mobility, leisure, and last-mile deliveries,” concluded ACEM Secretary General Antonio Perlot. “Recognition and support by policymakers will be key to turn it into reality.”